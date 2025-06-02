Fiduciary Alliance LLC Sells 4,077 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,077 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $170.00 price target on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.41.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $180.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.36. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $220.39. The company has a market capitalization of $164.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.23%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.