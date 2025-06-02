iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Raised by Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $28,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4%

IJH stock opened at $60.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.54 and a 200-day moving average of $61.32. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $91.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

