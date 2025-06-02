Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Acquires 1,617 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 8,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 101,850.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 14,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 14,259 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 15.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 358,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,121,000 after purchasing an additional 19,894 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.4%

USB stock opened at $43.60 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $53.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.00 and its 200-day moving average is $45.55. The firm has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,800. The trade was a 50.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on USB. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.89.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

