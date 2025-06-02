Eldred Rock Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Eldred Rock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 3.1% of Eldred Rock Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Eldred Rock Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 14,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 112.1% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,884,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,133,000 after buying an additional 995,784 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 52.2% during the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 28,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 9,598 shares during the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $564,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 97,672.3% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 45,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 45,906 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK stock opened at $76.86 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.31 and a 1 year high of $134.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.20 and a 200 day moving average of $90.53. The company has a market cap of $193.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 45.35%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.16%.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, SVP Dalton E. Smart III sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $352,723.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,707.28. This represents a 35.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $113.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.19.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

