Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Archer Investment Management LLC

Archer Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Archer Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of BND opened at $72.69 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $71.10 and a 1-year high of $75.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2364 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

