Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $230.00 to $305.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Zscaler traded as high as $288.92 and last traded at $287.60, with a volume of 1844035 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $275.70.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ZS. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Zscaler from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.32.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $897,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,057,500. The trade was a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 190,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $38,227,431.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,580,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,822,344.90. This represents a 6.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 241,771 shares of company stock worth $50,165,040. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 284.8% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Trading Up 4.3%

The firm has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,148.30 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.62 and a 200-day moving average of $206.31.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $678.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.13 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

