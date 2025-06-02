Paladin Wealth LLC Has $2.24 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Paladin Wealth LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,286 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 2.0% of Paladin Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Paladin Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,203.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 114,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 19,068.9% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 22,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 22,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 226.4% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 15,389 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.1%

SPDW stock opened at $39.75 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $40.04. The firm has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.29 and a 200 day moving average of $36.28.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.