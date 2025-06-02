Eldred Rock Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Eldred Rock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,295 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 3.6% of Eldred Rock Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Eldred Rock Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Capital & Planning LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 491 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after buying an additional 28,231 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,233,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UNH opened at $301.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $248.88 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $430.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John F. Rex acquired 17,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $291.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,986.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,329,091.52. This trade represents a 9.20% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Noseworthy acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $312.16 per share, for a total transaction of $93,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,626.08. This represents a 5.21% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 109,408 shares of company stock valued at $31,607,768. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. KeyCorp lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (down previously from $490.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.87.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

