Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,067,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,668,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,799 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 289.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,811,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,650,000 after buying an additional 5,806,736 shares during the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 7,363,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,777,000 after acquiring an additional 434,415 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 401.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,483,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,750,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $88.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.76. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.15 and a twelve month high of $89.46.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

