Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) Short Interest Update

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the April 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Bion Environmental Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BNET traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.19. 5,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,884. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.16. Bion Environmental Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.57.

Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Bion Environmental Technologies Company Profile

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc develops patented and proprietary technology that provides waste treatment and resource recovery solutions for concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Gen3Tech, a third-generation technology and business/technology platform, which remediates environmental problems and improve operational/resource efficiencies through recovering co-products from the CAFOs’ waste stream, including renewable energy, fertilizer products, and clean water.

