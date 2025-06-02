Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) Short Interest Update

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,202,600 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the April 30th total of 1,547,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BKHPF remained flat at $12.65 during trading on Monday. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $14.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.39.

Get Bank Hapoalim B.M. alerts:

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Household, Private Banking, Small businesses and micro businesses, Mid-sized businesses, Large businesses, Institutional entities, and Financial management segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.