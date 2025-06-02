Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) Short Interest Update

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,202,600 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the April 30th total of 1,547,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Bank Hapoalim B.M. Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BKHPF remained flat at $12.65 during trading on Monday. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $14.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.39.
Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bank Hapoalim B.M.
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Why SoundHound Could Be a Short Squeeze in the Making
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Why Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Could Lead the Rotation
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Buy The Dip in Okta, There’s Nothing Wrong With the Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.