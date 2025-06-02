Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,563,700 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the April 30th total of 7,231,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 929,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRPHF. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on Galaxy Digital in a report on Monday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Galaxy Digital
Galaxy Digital Stock Performance
Galaxy Digital Company Profile
Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. engages in the digital asset and blockchain businesses. It operates through three segments: Global Markets, Asset Management, and Digital Infrastructure Solutions. The company provides various financial products and services to individuals and institutions, such as digital asset trading, derivatives, structured products, financing, capital markets, and merger and acquisition services, digital asset spot and derivatives trading, bespoke lending and structured products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Galaxy Digital
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Why SoundHound Could Be a Short Squeeze in the Making
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Why Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Could Lead the Rotation
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Buy The Dip in Okta, There’s Nothing Wrong With the Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.