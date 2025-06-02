Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,563,700 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the April 30th total of 7,231,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 929,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRPHF. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on Galaxy Digital in a report on Monday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Galaxy Digital Stock Performance

Galaxy Digital Company Profile

Galaxy Digital stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.91. 946,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,406. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.98. Galaxy Digital has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $24.42.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. engages in the digital asset and blockchain businesses. It operates through three segments: Global Markets, Asset Management, and Digital Infrastructure Solutions. The company provides various financial products and services to individuals and institutions, such as digital asset trading, derivatives, structured products, financing, capital markets, and merger and acquisition services, digital asset spot and derivatives trading, bespoke lending and structured products.

