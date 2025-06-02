Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Raised by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,213 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $19.05 price objective (down from $24.86) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on Tesla from $490.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial set a $280.00 target price on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $400.00 target price on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.97.

Tesla stock opened at $349.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 171.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.41 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $286.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total transaction of $170,636,475.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 855,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,632,276.20. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total transaction of $718,046.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at $7,242,273.50. This represents a 9.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 866,393 shares of company stock valued at $284,570,654 in the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

