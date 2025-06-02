BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,946,200 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the April 30th total of 2,988,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 409,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of BYD in a report on Friday, March 28th.

BYD Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BYDDF traded down $2.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.25. The stock had a trading volume of 229,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,240. BYD has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The company has a market capitalization of $143.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.93.

BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.91 billion.

BYD Company Profile

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

