BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,946,200 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the April 30th total of 2,988,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 409,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of BYD in a report on Friday, March 28th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on BYD
BYD Stock Performance
BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.91 billion.
BYD Company Profile
BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BYD
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Why SoundHound Could Be a Short Squeeze in the Making
- What is a support level?
- Why Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Could Lead the Rotation
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Buy The Dip in Okta, There’s Nothing Wrong With the Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.