Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Down 3.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $145.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Dell Technologies traded as low as $106.38 and last traded at $106.95. 3,711,023 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 9,780,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.27.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $86,386.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,168.92. The trade was a 2.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total transaction of $886,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,804 shares in the company, valued at $27,235,083.20. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 10,281 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,165,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,341,000 after buying an additional 36,621 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 25,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 9,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 635,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,208,000 after buying an additional 24,205 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.91% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

