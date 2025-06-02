Short Interest in BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Decreases By 33.7%

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the April 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BDO Unibank Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDOUY traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,543. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.89. BDO Unibank has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $31.42.

About BDO Unibank

BDO Unibank, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporations in the Philippines and internationally. The company operates in five operating segments: Commercial Banking, Investment Banking, Private Banking, Leasing and Financing, and Insurance.

