Short Interest in BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Decreases By 33.7%

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the April 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
BDO Unibank Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BDOUY traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,543. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.89. BDO Unibank has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $31.42.
About BDO Unibank
