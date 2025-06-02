Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $676,000. Rebalance LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 42,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18,440.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 420,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,881,000 after buying an additional 418,414 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $188.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.20. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $163.19 and a 1 year high of $200.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

