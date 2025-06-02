Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $4.64 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 18.4%

BATS:IEFA opened at $82.65 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $83.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.98.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

