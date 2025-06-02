High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Has $480,000 Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Galvan Research decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $149.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.26.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:UPS opened at $97.50 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.63%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

