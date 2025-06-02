KOK Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23,154.80 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 2nd. One KOK token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. KOK has a market cap of $92,031.06 and $23,154.80 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KOK has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00003042 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00018417 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00005121 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00002426 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XYO (XYO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About KOK

KOK is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00012268 USD and is down -33.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.