Qtum 1-Day Volume Tops $42.72 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One Qtum coin can now be bought for $2.00 or 0.00001923 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $211.72 million and $42.72 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,532.68 or 0.02430552 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00019685 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00005995 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,668,339 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

