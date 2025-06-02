Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Price Reaches $5.34

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be purchased for about $5.34 or 0.00005121 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. Geegoopuzzle has a total market capitalization of $800.42 million and approximately $3,084.97 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00003042 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00018417 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00002426 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XYO (XYO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Profile

GGP is a token. It launched on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

