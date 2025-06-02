Round Dollar (RD) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.93 Billion

Round Dollar (RD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. Round Dollar has a total market cap of $1.93 billion and $5.64 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Round Dollar has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Round Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $2.05 or 0.00006728 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Round Dollar Profile

Round Dollar was first traded on July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Round Dollar is onecash.asia.

Round Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Round Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Round Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Round Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

