Metars Genesis (MRS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,598.22

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One Metars Genesis token can now be purchased for approximately $19.31 or 0.00018529 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Metars Genesis has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. Metars Genesis has a total market capitalization of $1.63 billion and $1,598.22 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metars Genesis Token Profile

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,235,303 tokens. The official website for Metars Genesis is metars.io/home. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis.

Metars Genesis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 18.9551498 USD and is down -0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metars Genesis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metars Genesis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metars Genesis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

