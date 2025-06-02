The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Roxbury Financial LLC

Roxbury Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Southern by 400.0% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Southern by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 32,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total transaction of $2,997,532.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,819 shares in the company, valued at $9,946,985.28. This represents a 23.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:SO opened at $89.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $98.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.40. The Southern Company has a one year low of $76.96 and a one year high of $94.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.25.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 16.47%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on Southern from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Southern from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.21.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

