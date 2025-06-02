NXM (NXM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $376.09 Million

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One NXM token can currently be purchased for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00003042 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00018417 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00005121 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00002426 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XYO (XYO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000014 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

