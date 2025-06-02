Sarasin & Partners LLP Acquires 463,736 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 68.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,145,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 463,736 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 1.9% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $197,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,893,010,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 18,179.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,276,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,892,548,000 after acquiring an additional 17,181,652 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,524,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,018,089,000 after purchasing an additional 15,171,849 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,213,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,367,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809,245 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,134,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $110,155,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573,204 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.19, for a total value of $184,152.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,026,834.58. The trade was a 2.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,564,585.40. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 720,576 shares of company stock valued at $131,249,694. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $239.50 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.50 and a 12 month high of $251.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 195.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.38 and its 200 day moving average is $203.66.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 113.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.77.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

