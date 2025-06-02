McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Has $782,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. This trade represents a 1.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 720,576 shares of company stock worth $131,249,694 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Broadcom from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.77.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $239.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.66. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.50 and a 1-year high of $251.88. The company has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 195.35, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.46%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

