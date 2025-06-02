Cox Capital Mgt LLC Sells 1,063 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,888 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.6% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Onefund LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 4,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Prescient Securities cut their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research raised Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.54.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $113.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.68. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $118.63. The company has a market cap of $203.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

