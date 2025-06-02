Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 159.48% from the stock’s previous close.

IMCR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Immunocore from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Immunocore from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.89.

NASDAQ IMCR traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.54. 193,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,017. Immunocore has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $48.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.53 and a beta of 0.75.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.45. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 12.84% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $125.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. Immunocore’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Immunocore will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 807,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.72 per share, with a total value of $23,994,085.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,144,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,721,463.20. This represents a 60.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCR. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Immunocore by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Immunocore by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,668,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,722,000 after acquiring an additional 196,530 shares during the period. BIT Capital GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 67,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 43,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

