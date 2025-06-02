Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 92,783,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,447,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289,340 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,704,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,661 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,189,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992,971 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,856,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,697,000 after purchasing an additional 472,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,292,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,430,000 after purchasing an additional 553,333 shares during the period.

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $81.57 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.66 and a 52-week high of $84.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.97 and its 200 day moving average is $80.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.3151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

