Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Bennett Associates Wealth Management

Bennett Associates Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 0.4% of Bennett Associates Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bennett Associates Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in Amgen by 242.2% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 23,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after buying an additional 16,985 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 285.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 394,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $102,820,000 after buying an additional 292,137 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $287.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.30 and a 1 year high of $346.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.23. The firm has a market cap of $154.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.32% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. Erste Group Bank downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amgen from $329.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Johnson Rice set a $294.00 target price on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMGN

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.