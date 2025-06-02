American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 71.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,673 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,164,851,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,176,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,516,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437,602 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in American Tower by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,563,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,547,000 after buying an additional 3,421,413 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in American Tower by 160.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,920,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $902,396,000 after buying an additional 3,032,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 23,627.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,701,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,346,000 after buying an additional 1,694,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $214.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $100.54 billion, a PE ratio of 90.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $172.51 and a 1 year high of $243.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.30.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.34. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on American Tower from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on American Tower from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.25.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

