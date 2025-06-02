Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Cox Capital Mgt LLC trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,207 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 3.6% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 6,150 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 108,193.8% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 17,327 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 17,311 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the first quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 28,651 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,457,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 29.4% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 23,206 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $133.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.59.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 91,167 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $12,199,967.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,625,404.96. This trade represents a 55.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total value of $337,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,960.28. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $133.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $232.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.74. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $99.71 and a 12 month high of $141.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.31.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 31.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

