Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a growth of 55.7% from the April 30th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Thor Explorations Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:THXPF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 28,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,940. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.30. Thor Explorations has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.56.

About Thor Explorations

Thor Explorations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold producer and explorer. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

