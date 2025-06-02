Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a growth of 55.7% from the April 30th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Thor Explorations Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:THXPF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 28,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,940. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.30. Thor Explorations has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.56.
About Thor Explorations
