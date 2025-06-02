Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 815 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.7%

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $303.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.48. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $211.54 and a 1-year high of $317.63.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

