Short Interest in Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Increases By 59.2%

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 376,000 shares, a growth of 59.2% from the April 30th total of 236,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 39.6 days.

Toromont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TMTNF remained flat at $83.10 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 45,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,683. Toromont Industries has a twelve month low of $76.05 and a twelve month high of $98.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Featured Articles

