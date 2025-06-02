Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,990 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 7.1% in the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 7.8% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 696,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,061,000 after purchasing an additional 50,296 shares during the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $1,433,000. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 565.0% during the first quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 46,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 39,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.8% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 58,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $49.50 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cfra Research raised their price objective on Bank of America to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $44.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $33.07 and a 52 week high of $48.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

