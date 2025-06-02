Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,285,600 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the April 30th total of 9,384,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 132.4 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRMLF shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Desjardins lowered Tourmaline Oil from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Raymond James upgraded Tourmaline Oil to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Cormark raised Tourmaline Oil to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

TRMLF stock traded down $0.58 on Monday, hitting $45.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,614. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of -0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of $36.93 and a 1 year high of $50.01.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.68). Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Equities analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tourmaline Oil Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2518 per share. This represents a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.20%.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.