Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,006,000 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the April 30th total of 719,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 419.2 days.

Tullow Oil Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUWLF remained flat at $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.23. Tullow Oil has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.49.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Tullow Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.