Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,006,000 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the April 30th total of 719,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 419.2 days.
Tullow Oil Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TUWLF remained flat at $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.23. Tullow Oil has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.49.
Tullow Oil Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tullow Oil
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Why Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Could Lead the Rotation
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Buy The Dip in Okta, There’s Nothing Wrong With the Outlook
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Analysts Are Bullish on Marvell Stock Despite Amazon Deal Concern
Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.