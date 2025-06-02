ECOMI (OMI) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.71 Million

ECOMI (OMI) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 2nd. ECOMI has a total market cap of $55.26 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ECOMI has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ECOMI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000052 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103,852.08 or 1.00043445 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103,629.48 or 0.99829012 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
ECOMI Token Profile
ECOMI is a token. Its launch date was May 15th, 2019. ECOMI’s total supply is 305,281,922,856 tokens and its circulating supply is 275,010,713,307 tokens. The official website for ECOMI is ecomi.notion.site. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ECOMI is medium.com/ecomi.
