SLERF (SLERF) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $36.92 Million

SLERF (SLERF) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. Over the last week, SLERF has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SLERF token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0738 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. SLERF has a total market capitalization of $36.92 million and $4.41 million worth of SLERF was traded on exchanges in the last day.

SLERF

SLERF Token Profile

SLERF’s total supply is 499,997,750 tokens. The official website for SLERF is www.slerf.wtf/raids. SLERF’s official Twitter account is @slerfsol.

SLERF Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SLERF (SLERF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. SLERF has a current supply of 499,997,750. The last known price of SLERF is 0.07408939 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 171 active market(s) with $4,492,981.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.slerf.wtf/raids.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SLERF directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SLERF should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SLERF using one of the exchanges listed above.

