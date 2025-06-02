NYM (NYM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.90 Million

NYM (NYM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. NYM has a total market cap of $32.73 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NYM has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. One NYM token can now be purchased for $0.0403 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NYM Profile

NYM’s genesis date was January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 811,308,858 tokens. NYM’s official message board is medium.com/nymtech. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject. The official website for NYM is nym.com.

NYM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 811,308,857.93231 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.04005408 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $1,548,045.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nym.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NYM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NYM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

