Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,711 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IMZ Advisory Inc purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $624,000. Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $457,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 46,104.5% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,165 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 10,143 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 34,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,825,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $367.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $385.73. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.93 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The firm has a market cap of $365.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The company had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC raised shares of Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HD

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

