Paladin Wealth LLC Sells 1,531 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Paladin Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Paladin Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Paladin Wealth LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 34,578 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,748,000 after acquiring an additional 66,503 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Planning LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 363,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,294,000 after acquiring an additional 18,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 180,225.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 14,418 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.1%

JAAA stock opened at $50.73 on Monday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.65 and a 12-month high of $51.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.67.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

