High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.8%

GS opened at $599.86 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $437.37 and a one year high of $672.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $550.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $582.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.58 EPS. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $660.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $558.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $593.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John B. Hess purchased 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. This represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.