NBC Securities Inc. Has $5.55 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 88,614.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,406 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 0.5% of NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $481.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $418.88 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $464.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $473.45. The company has a market capitalization of $112.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley raised Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Melius cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

