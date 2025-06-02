JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Raised by Roxbury Financial LLC

Roxbury Financial LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.2% of Roxbury Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Roxbury Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,220,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,161,171,000 after purchasing an additional 876,417 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,310,884,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,845,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,113,147,000 after buying an additional 4,515,147 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25,861.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,556,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,778,289,000 after buying an additional 23,465,278 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,841,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,475,223,000 after buying an additional 1,914,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. TD Cowen assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $295.00 price objective (up previously from $260.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total value of $6,175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,947,774.62. The trade was a 15.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $308,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,130,438.84. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,594 shares of company stock worth $23,991,061 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM opened at $263.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $733.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.88 and a fifty-two week high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.44 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

