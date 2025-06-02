NBC Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 105,775.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.6%

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $516.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $478.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $500.97. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $540.81. The firm has a market cap of $323.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.