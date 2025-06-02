JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for United States Steel (NYSE:X) Stock

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on X. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Glj Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

United States Steel stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,006,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,730,322. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.55. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $54.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.82.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 4.27%. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United States Steel will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 643.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in United States Steel by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

